AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-12

Cost of smoking that women have to pay remains unreported: experts

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

ISLAMABAD: In the midst of the celebrations marking achievements and progress on the Women’s Day, the cost of smoking that women had to pay remained unreported on national level.

During an event organized here on Monday here at federal capital, health experts regretted that one of the issues that remained unreported is the actual cost of smoking that women had to pay.

Referring to the study by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), experts said: “The share of morbidity and mortality costs for women is underestimated because of their lower rates of labor force participation and difficulties in putting monitory value on their informal contribution to household production.”

They said that the part of the problem is cheap price of cigarettes and civil society and health experts have underlined the need for increase in FED on cigarettes.

Dr Hassan Shehzad, from IIUI, said that in rural areas, both poverty and smoking levels are higher than urban areas, which is surprising.

He stated that the problem is that prices of cigarettes are the cheapest in Pakistan as multinational companies reportedly influence the governments to facilitate their business.

“This is a business of loss for the country,” he said.

Highlighting this phenomenon, The PIDE report mentions, “Overall, the mortality cost for males is Rs 259 billion ($1.62 billion), which is 92 percent of the total. The total costs attributable to all smoking-related diseases and deaths in Pakistan for 2019 are Rs 615.07 billion ($3.85 billion).”

There is a need for 26 percent FED increase on cigarettes to bear the health burden and make for the revenue shortfall that smoking has created, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

cigarettes PIDE smoking

Comments

200 characters

Cost of smoking that women have to pay remains unreported: experts

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Ex-senior UK Tory defects to fringe right-wing party

Bank timings for Ramazan

Ramazan begins today

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

Read more stories