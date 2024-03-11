Russia, Iran and China to hold warship drills in Gulf of Oman

MOSCOW: Russia said a group of its warships had arrived in Iran to take part in drills with Iran and China in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

The joint exercises, called “Maritime Security Belt - 2024”, will involve warships and aviation, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement quoted by state media on Monday.

China, Russia to hold joint naval drills

“The practical part of the exercise will take place in the waters of the Gulf of Oman of the Arabian Sea,” the ministry said. “The main purpose of the maneuvers is to work out the safety of maritime economic activity.”

Russia’s grouping is led by the Varyag, a missile cruiser from its Pacific Fleet, the ministry said. It said representatives from the navies of Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Oman, India and South Africa would act as observers.