AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.02%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.94%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.81%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HBL 114.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.5%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.21%)
MLCF 37.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 127.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.39%)
PAEL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
PTC 13.21 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.63%)
SEARL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.58%)
SNGP 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.74%)
TPLP 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.87%)
TRG 72.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,097 Increased By 73.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Mar 11, 2024
Most Aramco buyers get full April volumes but heavy crude supply trimmed, sources say

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2024 01:31pm

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI: Saudi Aramco plans to meet full contractual crude oil volumes to most Asian buyers in April, but will reduce supply of heavier oil to Chinese and Indian customers due to oilfield maintenance, five sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The reduction comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, decided early this month to extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s top crude exporter, has notified Asian customers of their April crude allocations, days after releasing the official selling prices for the same month.

Saudi crude allocation for China was estimated at 47.5 million barrels for April (1.58 million barrels per day), two of the sources said, similar to the 47 million barrels allocated in March.

At least one Chinese buyer had requested to lift more Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude but its request wasn’t met, said the sources who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Saudi Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit

In India, at least one buyer received the full volumes it sought, although there was a reshuffling in grades with heavier crude supply reduced, according to one source.

It was not immediately clear how much the supply of heavier crude will be reduced by and which oilfields will be shut for maintenance.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside office hours. It unexpectedly raised prices for heavier grades in April, which narrowed the price gap with lighter grades.

