IK says will not flee ‘like Zardari, Nawaz’

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Monday said that he will not flee the country like Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. Talking to reporters, at Adiala Jail after the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case, he said that both Zardari and Sharif have built palaces and hotels abroad.

Khan further said that the government should be formed as per public mandate as without it country cannot be run. About the upcoming financial year budget, he said that prices of gas and electricity will further increase due to which the salaried class will take to the streets.

When Khan was asked that call Shahzad Akbar, former advisor on accountability and Farah Gogi to testify before the court to prove his innocence, he said that he met Farah Gogi only three times and she [Gogi] had relations with his wife. If Shahzad Akbar returns to the country in the current situation, then he will be picked up from the airport, he said.

Law ministry notifies PTI chief’s jail trial in Al Qadir Trust case

To another question, Khan said that what is happening in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is unfortunate.

About party leader Sher Afzal Marwat, he said that Marwat had done a great job for the party. In a political party, one should need to work within the party discipline, he said, adding that he tried to convince Marwat several times to not violate party policy but he [Marwat] kept targeting the party leader every now and then.

He said that Marwat made a controversial statement during the visit of the Saudi delegation. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) twice on his suggestion, he said.

Khan further said that Marwat has done a lot for the party but he should not violate the party policy again and again. If Marwat follows party policy then there is no issue, he said, adding that a notice has been issued to Marwat, if he answers then it is fine.

Earlier, Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust recorded statements of three more prosecution witnesses.

The PTI founding chairman and Bushra Bibi’s lawyers, Salman Safdar and Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the defence counsel completed a cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses. So far, the court recorded statements of 30 witnesses and defence counsels completed the cross-examination of 20 prosecution witnesses.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 15 and summoned more witnesses.

