AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Oscar nominees in main categories

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2024 02:44pm

HOLLYWOOD: Here are the nominees in key categories for the 96th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” about the father of the atomic bomb, dominates with 13 nominations.

“Poor Things,” a female take on the Frankenstein story, came second with 11, followed by Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” at 10.

Best picture

  • “American Fiction”

  • “Anatomy of a Fall”

  • “Barbie”

  • “The Holdovers”

  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”

  • “Maestro”

  • “Oppenheimer”

  • “Past Lives”

  • “Poor Things”

  • “The Zone of Interest”

Best director

  • Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

  • Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

  • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

  • Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

  • Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best actor

  • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

  • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

  • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

  • Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

  • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress

  • Annette Bening, “Nyad”

  • Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

  • Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

  • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

  • Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best supporting actor

  • Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

  • Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

  • Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”

  • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

  • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best supporting actress

  • Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

  • Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

  • America Ferrera, “Barbie”

  • Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best international feature film

  • “Io Capitano” (Italy)

  • “Perfect Days” (Japan)

  • “Society of the Snow” (Spain)

  • “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

  • “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Best animated feature

  • “The Boy and the Heron”

  • “Elemental”

  • “Nimona”

  • “Robot Dreams”

  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse”

Best documentary feature

  • “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

  • “The Eternal Memory”

  • “Four Daughters”

  • “To Kill a Tiger”

  • “20 Days in Mariupol”

Films with seven or more nominations

  • “Oppenheimer” – 13

  • “Poor Things” – 11

  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” – 10

  • “Barbie” – 8

  • “Maestro” - 7

The Oscars Oppenheimer Oscar nominees

Comments

200 characters

Oscar nominees in main categories

Two killed as bomb rips through Peshawar market

Developing green hydrogen: action plan, policy on the cards

Achakzai congratulates Zardari

Xi Jinping felicitates Asif Ali Zardari on election as President

PTI cries foul

‘Obligatory’ foreign visits: Cabinet Div authorised to update lists

Liquidation of trusts by corporate restructuring companies: SECP issues new procedure

India says Europe trade group commits to $100bn 15-year deal

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier

Saudi Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit

Read more stories