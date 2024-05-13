Ali Pervez will join team: Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ali Pervez Malik MNA is joining the government economic team. This was revealed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb while addressing the pre-budget 2024-25 conference, organised jointly organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Business Recorder, at a local hotel.

Ali Pervez Malik is son of former trade minister late Pervez Malik.

The finance minister in his interaction with businessmen who participated in the conference said the government economic team would take advantage from the experienced Ali Pervez Malik.

Ali Pervez Malik expressed gratitude over his selection as member of the government economic team. He vowed to play his due role for steering the country out of prevailing crises.

