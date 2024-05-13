May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-13

Ali Pervez will join team: Aurangzeb

Muhammad Saleem Published May 13, 2024 Updated May 13, 2024 11:17am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ali Pervez Malik MNA is joining the government economic team. This was revealed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb while addressing the pre-budget 2024-25 conference, organised jointly organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Business Recorder, at a local hotel.

Ali Pervez Malik is son of former trade minister late Pervez Malik.

The finance minister in his interaction with businessmen who participated in the conference said the government economic team would take advantage from the experienced Ali Pervez Malik.

Investment, new businesses: BoI tasked to facilitate investors

Ali Pervez Malik expressed gratitude over his selection as member of the government economic team. He vowed to play his due role for steering the country out of prevailing crises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI PMLN business community Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 pre budget 2024 25 conference Ali Pervez Malik

Comments

200 characters
Love Your Country May 13, 2024 09:38am
What is his claim to fame (other than what is mentioned about his father) is missing here.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Pakistani May 13, 2024 12:38pm
How large is the team and what does it cost the government?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA May 13, 2024 12:56pm
We probably have two finance ministers . IK and Aurangzeb !
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Ali Pervez will join team: Aurangzeb

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

With heavy agenda, SIFC to meet tomorrow

No stopping the bull run at PSX as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

Oil extends decline on signs of weak fuel demand, strong dollar

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Economist urges broader reforms in tax administration

FPCCI seeks comprehensive tax reforms

Foreign companies: BoI seeks details of special deployment policy from SBP

Read more stories