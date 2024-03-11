KP govt restores ‘Sehat Card Plus’ initiative

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has decided to restore free health care services under Sehat Card plus initiative, from the 1st Ramadan in his province.

The decision was made in a meeting held here with the Chief Minister in the chair, where the participants were told that five billion rupees have been released to State Life for the restoration of free health care services.

The meeting also decided in principle to release Rs.5 billion on monthly basis for the payment of arrears to State Life. The Chief Minister has termed the public welfare as an important priority area of his government, saying on the matter of public health, there would be no compromise.

