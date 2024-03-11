‘Artificial rain’ professor removed from post

LAHORE: In a move to address the smog crisis in Punjab, the professor who conducted the first artificial rain experiment in Pakistan was removed from his post.

According to the details, the Head of the Geography Department, Prof Dr Munawar Sabir, was removed from his position at Punjab University.

Dr Munawar Sabir was a member of the Artificial Rain Experiment team and the Punjab Government Commission.

The sources revealed that a woman, 10 years junior to Prof Munawar Sabir, has been appointed as the head of the Department of Geography at Punjab University. It is pertinent to mention here that On December 16, 2023, for the first time in the country’s history, a total of 48 flares were fired during the first artificial rain experiment in different areas of Lahore to combat the smog crisis in Punjab.