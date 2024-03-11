AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
Saudi Arabia announces relief for calamity-hit Gwadar

NNI Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

QUETTA: Saudi Arabia has announced relief measures for calamity-hit Gwadar as hundreds of houses were damaged due to torrential rains in the port city.

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky visited Balochistan and announced relief measures for the people of Gwadar.

“We’ll help our Pakistani brothers in this difficult time,” the ambassador said, after meeting the Balochistan chief minister Sarfraz Bugti.

The ambassador announced 9,000 shelter camps and 9,000 ration bags for the calamity-hit people of Gwadar. He also spoke Urdu and chanted the slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” while announcing relief items for Balochistan.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti paid his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for announcing relief items for Balochistan.

“Climate Change is a huge challenge for all of us. Gwadar received record rain this year and we are trying hard to rehabilitate the victims,” Bugti said.

Earlier, the port city of Gwadar was declared a calamity-hit area following torrential rains last month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited the areas of the coastal city which suffered damage due to torrential rains last week.

As many as 3,100 houses in Gwadar, and 2,500 in Jiwani were damaged. Besides, 95 houses were completely destroyed and more than 200 cattle were killed.

