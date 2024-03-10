AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
Salah starts Man City clash on Liverpool bench

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2024 08:11pm

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah started Sunday’s blockbuster Premier League clash against Manchester City on the Liverpool bench.

The injury-hit Reds had also had to name a makeshift back four with Andy Robertson only fit enough to be a substitute.

Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate and goalkeeper Alisson Becker miss out for Liverpool due to injury.

Youngsters Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah start at the back, while Joe Gomez deputises at left-back.

Kane looks forward to breaking more records in Germany

There was some relief for Jurgen Klopp, though, as Dominik Szoboszlai makes his first start since January.

The absence of Ruben Dias was the only surprise in the City line-up as Pep Guardiola preferred Manuel Akanji and John Stones at centre-back.

Guardiola had the luxury of recalling Kyle Walker, Stones, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden after they were rested in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

But victory for either side at Anfield would take them top in the final Premier League clash between Klopp and Guardiola.

