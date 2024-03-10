Kane looks forward to breaking more records in Germany

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane said he is enjoying every moment as he aims to break more records in Germany after scoring a record setting hat-trick in Bayern’s 8-1 thrashing of Mainz 05 on Saturday.

The England captain became the first player to score four hat-tricks in his first Bundesliga season as the champions cut the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen to seven points.

The 30-yea-old has scored 36 goals for Bayern across all competitions this season. He equalled Uwe Seeler’s record for most goals in a debut Bundesliga campaign by lifting his tally to 30.

Kane is also inching closer to breaking Robert Lewandowski’s record for the most goals scored in a single Bundesliga season, which the Polish forward set by ending the 2020-21 campaign with 41 goals.

“I am enjoying this feeling, I am enjoying playing every match for the club,” Kane told reporters on Saturday when asked how he felt breaking records in Germany.

“Plenty of games left, I am hoping I will break the (30 goals) record for sure. People expect me to score goals and hopefully, I will deliver. “Leverkusen are favourites to win the league.

We have to try and win all of the games left as this is the business end of the season.“

Bayern at fault for Kane’s form dip says coach Tuchel

Kane said Bayern need to keep the pressure up on Leverkusen, hoping the title-rivals will drop points in their remaining 10 league games.

Bayern are into the Champions League quarter-finals and are placed second in the Bundesliga on 57 points.

They visit bottom side Darmstadt 98 in a league game on Saturday.