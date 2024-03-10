AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Stars head to Oscars with ‘Oppenheimer’ poised for glory

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2024 02:53pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HOLLYWOOD: Hollywood A-listers are getting ready to lavish awards on Christopher Nolan’s atomic blockbuster “Oppenheimer” and party with “Barbie” on Sunday at the Oscars, the biggest night in showbiz.

Nolan’s drama about the inventor of the nuclear age, half of last summer’s massive “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, is the firm favorite to win the prize for best picture and much more at the star-studded gala.

With an overdue director, stellar cast, commercial and critical success, and urgent subject matter, “there is no justifiable reason to predict anything else,” said Hollywood Reporter awards columnist Scott Feinberg.

Variety awards editor Clayton Davis said “Oppenheimer” is the “biggest lock” to win best picture since the final “Lord of the Rings” film two decades ago.

It is tipped to take golden statuettes for best director, supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., and technical prizes from cinematography and editing to sound and score.

The film has a strong chance at best actor honors for Cillian Murphy, who is locked in a tight race with Paul Giamatti of “The Holdovers,” and could claim best adapted screenplay too.

“It just had everything, the scale, the scope, the importance,” said one Oscars voter, who asked to remain anonymous as Academy members are instructed not to discuss their ballots.

“This is the year for ‘Oppenheimer,’” the voter told AFP.

Elsewhere, the competition for best actress promises to be a nail-biter.

Emma Stone, who previously won an Academy Award for “La La Land,” gives a stunning, daring performance in the surreal, Frankenstein-esque “Poor Things.”

But Lily Gladstone of “Killers of the Flower Moon” has not just the clout of her director Martin Scorsese, but the weight of history behind her.

She is seeking to become the first Native American to win an acting Oscar.

“Gladstone holds her own against Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, these towering actors” in Scorsese’s historical crime epic, said the anonymous voter.

Should the two frontrunners cancel one another out, Sandra Hueller of “Anatomy of a Fall” could be “the underdog,” the voter added.

The French courtroom thriller is the frontrunner for best original screenplay.

Pink carpet

And what about “Barbie,” released on the same weekend last summer as “Oppenheimer,” prompting a bizarre and highly meme-able double bill that collectively grossed $2.4 billion worldwide?

The surreal feminist comedy is likely to earn technical prizes including costume design, and boasts the two frontrunners for best original song.

Oscar nominees in main categories

Both Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” and the movie’s showstopping “I’m Just Ken” will be performed during the Oscars gala.

Supporting actor nominee Ryan Gosling’s first-ever live performance of his character’s signature power ballad is likely to be a standout moment.

With Margot Robbie nominated as a producer, America Ferrera as supporting actress, and Greta Gerwig for screenplay, the cast and crew of “Barbie” are expected to turn the Oscars’ famous red carpet a bright shade of pink.

In best documentary, a win for “20 Days in Mariupol” should help redirect attention – however momentarily – to the war in Ukraine.

The United Kingdom is expecting its first-ever best international film Oscar, with Auschwitz drama “The Zone of Interest.”

Japanese cinema has “Godzilla Minus One” tipped to win best visual effects, and “The Boy and the Heron” vying for best animated feature, where it will battle against “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel returns to helm the Oscars for a fourth time.

His highly praised hosting last year helped boost ratings back to nearly double their pandemic-era lows.

The 96th Academy Awards take place in Hollywood on Sunday from 4:00 pm (2300 GMT).

The Oscars Oppenheimer Barbenheimer

Comments

200 characters

Stars head to Oscars with ‘Oppenheimer’ poised for glory

Two killed as bomb rips through Peshawar market

Developing green hydrogen: action plan, policy on the cards

Achakzai congratulates Zardari

Xi Jinping felicitates Asif Ali Zardari on election as President

PTI cries foul

‘Obligatory’ foreign visits: Cabinet Div authorised to update lists

Liquidation of trusts by corporate restructuring companies: SECP issues new procedure

India says Europe trade group commits to $100bn 15-year deal

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier

Saudi Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit

Read more stories