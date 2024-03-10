Saudi Q4 GDP shrinks 4.3% y/y, official data show

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, government data showed on Sunday, as oil activity plummeted 16.2% from a year earlier following heavy crude output cuts.

The General Authority for Statistics said real GDP for 2023 shrank 0.8% as oil activity decreased by 9%, while non-oil activity grew 4.4%.

The Saudi oil economy has struggled as the kingdom extended a voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of the year, which it says is a preemptive move to stabilise the market.

Saudi Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit

Preliminary data had showed real GDP was expected to shrink 3.7% year on year in the fourth quarter.