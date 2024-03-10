AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
PBF congratulates Zardari

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Saturday congratulates Asif Ali Zardari to elect as 14th President of Pakistan and stated that business community will witness a facilitation role from the presidency.

PBF President Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman, Vice President’s Ahmad Jawad, Jahan Ara Wattoo and PBF Provincial Chairmen Naseer Malik, Daroo Khan Achakzai, Malik Suhail Talat, Atif Ikram Sheikh, Ashafque Paracha included Shabnum Zafar facilitates new President elect and hoped that under his prudent leadership, the elected government would not only complete its five-year term, but Pakistan would also march towards economic progress.

PBF President said that in his leadership political stability would lure the much needed foreign investment in the country and all political parties must join hands to make Pakistan stand out strong economic power in the country of nations.

He said that in Pakistan, cost of doing business in highest in the region, law and order situation was critical, economic indicators showing slow progress, purchasing power of general public fast declining and prices of foods items registering tremendous and continues increase and all these condition needed bold and immigrate action to bring Pakistan out of crises.

Vice President Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad expressed confidence in the abilities of Zardari, and expects that the new president would propose and effectively implement a strategic socio-economic plan for the country, which should aim at rapid development and growth of industry, export, trade and commerce, creating new jobs and alleviation of poverty.

