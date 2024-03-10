Street crimes increasing manifold in capital city

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone snatching and car lifting incidents have increased manifold in the capital city during the last week, as armed persons snatched over 41 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 67 vehicles from various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 18 cases of various kinds of theft including robbery and snatching at gunpoint. The 67 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include seven cars and 60 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of, Aabpara, Khanna, Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Shehzad Town, Ramna, and Golra police stations.

In the same period, 10 bikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town, auto thieves stole, seven bikes and one car from the limits of Aabpara police station, seven bikes from the limits of Golra police station, and six bikes and a car from the limits of Karachi Company. Auto thieves stole six motorbikes from the limits of Khanna police station and another five vehicles were stolen from the limits of Ramna police station.

During the last week, robbers struck at various places, armed persons snatched three mobile phones, and carjackers stole eight vehicles from the limits of Aabpara police station. Auto thieves stole seven vehicles, armed men snatched three mobile phones, and robbers struck at one place in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Furthermore, three mobile phones were snatched, robbers struck at two different places, and carjackers stole three vehicles from the limits of Industrial Area police station. In the same period, six cases of auto theft, five cases of mobile theft, and one case of robbery were reported to the Khanna police station.

Similarly, auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes from the limits of Shehzad Town police station. Five cases of auto theft, two cases of mobile snatching, and two cases of robbery were reported to Ramna police station and another seven cases of auto theft and one case of mobile snatching were reported to Golra police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024