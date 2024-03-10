Google celebrates growing potential of women in Pakistan

KARACHI: On International Women’s Day, Google celebrates the growing potential and aspirations of women in Pakistan, and reaffirms its dedication to empowering them by equipping women with the skills and resources they need.

As part of the company’s commitment to help create Future Forward Pakistan, Google has been running various initiatives to empower top Pakistani female talents to compete in the global market.

Bridging gaps through up-skilling: In Pakistan, female labour force participation rate is among the lowest in the world, hovering around 22% Google aims to bridge these gaps by launching several programmes to help drive stronger equality, and the empowerment of women in the workforce. One such example is the Google Career Certificates programme, launched in Pakistan in 2022.

Supporting Women Founders and Women in Tech: In an effort to ensure that Pakistani women are an equal part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem; The Women Founders Circle, a collaboration between Google Cloud and the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), offers workshops and mentorship for women entrepreneurs in tech, fostering greater inclusion in the startup landscape.

