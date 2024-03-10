Investment in SuperNova Solutions hailed

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Arabia-based investment into Pakistan’s SuperNova Solutions is a pivotal for Pakistan’s IT industry - and, SuperNova Solutions Saudi Arabia will be the flag bearer of Pakistan’s IT capabilities on a world stage.

This was stated by Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA).

He welcomed the equity partnership of Saudi Arabia-based investors with Pakistan’s SuperNova Solutions.

Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and P@SHA efforts are bearing fruits, he added Muhammad Ghazali, Saudi Arabia-based investor, specifically thanked Khaled Saad Al-Sabti- a key investor from Saudi Arabia in IT & tech sectors - for investing into Pakistan’s IT sector. His trust and confidence in Pakistan will bring a renewed attention of the world investors into Pakistan’s IT industry, he added.

Rashid Hakeem, Chief Executive of Pakistan, apprised that the investment is one of its kind and a substantive leap forward in Pakistan’s investment landscape. This investment makes us go global; establish a strategic presence in the regional IT market and encourage other investors to embark on more partnerships, collaborations and JVs. The partnership will enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness, digital transformation and ERP implementation competencies, services & exports, he added.

Muhammad Ghazali highlighted the strategic rationale behind the move as SuperNova will become an important part of the Saudi group’s investment portfolio. He highlighted that Saudi Arabia is rapidly progressing towards its Vision 2030 goals; and, digital transformation has emerged as a key enabler, revolutionizing industries; government services and societal interactions.

This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of driving digital transformation and innovation. By combining our resources and expertise; we are well-positioned to help businesses harness the power of ERP solutions to achieve their strategic objectives, he added.

Backed by a well-established track record of over two decades and a reputation for excellence, SuperNova Solutions is a trusted source for cutting-edge ERP solutions and related programs.

