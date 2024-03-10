Karachi Kings crush Lahore Qalandars in a thrilling contest

KARACHI: In a nail-biting encounter at the National Bank Cricket Stadium here, the Karachi Kings crushed the Lahore Qalandars by three wickets.

With this thrilling triumph, the Kings have breathed new life into their playoff aspirations in the HBL PSL 9.

The stage was set for a high-intense showdown as the Kings crumbled after quick middle-order wickets, despite having over 50 runs opening partnership. The match unfolded with all the drama and tension befitting a Karachi-Lahore clash. Fans were on the edge of their seats, and the atmosphere crackled with anticipation.

In the final over, Zaman Khan held his nerve. As the last ball left his hand, hearts raced. The fielder stationed behind point lunged, but the ball hit by Malik eluded him, leading the Kings to secure a victory by three wickets.

But this win was a collective display of grit and experience. Shoaib Malik, the seasoned campaigner, stepped up when it mattered most. His composed 27-run cameo steadied the ship, guiding the Kings toward the finish line. Irfan’s gritty knock under pressure added crucial 35 runs off 16 balls to the total and helped struggling Kings to grab a much-needed win.

Tayyab, who played his second game, showcased his talent with 2 for 23 in four overs for Qalandars while Shaheen, Sikandar, and Zaman grabbed one wicket each.

Fakhar and Shafique with 54 and 55 runs, respectively helped Qalandars to set a target of 178 runs for Kings. Irfan Khan was declared player of the match.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024