Women participation in workforce has positive impact on economy: Dr Ishrat

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that women participation in the workforce has a positive impact on the economy.

This was stated by Dr. Ishrat Hussain while addressing the awards ceremony of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) awards-2023.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain said that in Bangladesh, 38% women representation has helped in minimizing inequality. In Pakistan, more women participation will be helpful in achieving our economic growth targets.

Celebrating International Women’s Day 2024, HR Metrics organized GDEIB Awards ceremony, in which “Inspirational Women of the Year Award” was conferred upon Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Finance Minister of Pakistan and Musharaf Hai, Former CEO Unilever and L, OREAL Pakistan.

Based on the performance of year 2023, three companies were awarded for the “Most Inclusive Organizations 2023”; including, HBL, Bank Alfalah Limited and Nestlé Pakistan Limited. While Top 10 inclusive companies were Engro Fertilizers Limited, HBL Microfinance Bank, Jazz, Faysal Bank Ltd, METRO Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, Aga Khan University and Standard Chartered Bank.

