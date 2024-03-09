AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
NESPAK awarded project of 574 dams in KSA worth Rs5.2bn

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

LAHORE: NESPAK, a renowned engineering consultancy firm, has clinched a monumental project involving 574 dams in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The contract, valued at Rs5.2 billion (SAR 69.5 million) for consultancy services, underscores NESPAK’s extensive expertise in water resources and dam engineering. Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director of NESPAK, made this announcement on Friday.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) of KSA awarded the project to NESPAK’s KSA Office. The consultancy services, slated to span 36 months, entail a comprehensive scope. This includes a hydrological assessment of 574 existing dams, flood protection works at 240 locations, detailed design, and tender document preparation for 40 dams, as well as detailed physical inspections of 60 dams and the formulation of dam safety guidelines.

Covering all regions of KSA, the project necessitates collaboration among professionals from various divisions within NESPAK. Khalid Mahmood, General Manager of the Water & Agriculture Division, will spearhead the project as the Project Manager. This milestone not only contributes to enhancing water infrastructure in KSA but also bolsters NESPAK’s standing as a premier engineering consultancy firm in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

