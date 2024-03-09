Maryam vows to protect women’s rights

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed her firm resolve to provide equal development opportunities and favorable environment for women in every sector.

While speaking at a function held here on Friday in connection with the International Women’s Day, Maryam said, “Women are respectable in all of their roles, including mothers, daughters, sisters and wives, and that the West cannot imagine the rights which have been given to women in Islam.”

She disclosed that she had to put in efforts for more than a decade to make space for herself in the PML-N. “As this has been a very male-dominated party historically, I also had to work quite hard for 12-13 years to make space for myself,” Maryam said. “But if I am standing here, it is a message for every woman, mother and daughter, that if you want to do something, then being a woman cannot be an obstacle in fulfilling your dreams and mission.”

The CM praised the police officials for their dedication and service and also thanked them for their hard work in keeping everyone safe. She said women had to face different problems including harassment. She too became an iron lady following similar experiences. She warned that harassment of women was her red line.

She lamented the rise in cases of physical abuse which has become a daily norm among multiple evils in society. “Parents and siblings should instill confidence in women; a girl who steps out of her mother’s cradle should be a confident person. She goes on to become a strong woman,” she said.

The CM said her government had created a mobile phone application for the protection of women. The students of school, college and university as well as working women should use the app, she said.

Maryam also praised three female traffic pilots who led her convoy to the women’s day ceremony. “I am so proud of these female traffic pilots leading me to the women’s day ceremony. Shabash,” she said.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidra Khan fainted during CM Maryam's speech. Seeing this, Maryam Nawaz stopped her speech and called for help. The Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider gave support to SP.

The CM also attended a function organized by Punjab Women's Development Department on the International Women's Day. The CM inspected the stalls of Punjab Food Authority, Sanat Zar, Qasre Behbood, PITB, Punjab Small Industry Corporation and Bank of Punjab. She expressed deep interest in the items displayed at these stalls, especially the handicrafts and handmade items. She bought a beautiful suit by paying for it herself.

The CM got information about food and other women issues at the stall of Punjab Food Authority. She was briefed about the Scooty Scheme at the stall of Bank of Punjab. It was told that Bank of Punjab has given three free scooties through a lottery to the Naaz account holders, reserved for women.

She also interacted with the students doing embroidery and painting at Toyota's stall. She signed the banner of Women Development Department, and wrote her message,” I am proud of the women who are contributing in every field.”

Maryam Nawaz also launched a tree plantation drive by plating a sapling in Dargai Gill Forest Park, Sheikhupura. She planted saplings of ‘Banyan’ known as ‘Bargad’.

Maryam Nawaz was briefed that on the Women Day, 600,000 saplings would be planted across the province. Tree plantation will be carried out on banks of rivers as well. Overall more than 10 million trees would be planted during spring tree plantation campaign.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also planted a sapling while MPA Sania Ashiq and others were also present.

