AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-09

International Women’s Day: Malware-infected websites & phishing pages targeting women: experts

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: Kaspersky experts have found malware-infected websites and phishing pages mainly targeting women – including community sites, forums with advice articles, online stores selling clothes or cosmetics for females, and more.

Experts told Business Recorder that some of the web pages were originally legitimate resources, later hacked by cyber criminals to spread malware. Kaspersky experts found web skimmers – usually embedded in the code of online shops to steal user payment data, leading to the potential financial loss of a victim.

Usman Qureshi Country representative for Pakistan at Kaspersky stated that while celebrating International Women’s Day, we need to recognize the importance of safeguarding our online presence. It’s essential for women, who often face heightened risks online, to exercise caution when installing software or sharing personal information. It’s a reminder to prioritize our digital safety and empower each other by using reliable cybersecurity measures,” he added.

Commenting on the matter, Puruesh Chaudhary, founder and president of the Agahi, a media development and capacity building organization, said that “with the rise of technology, hackers pose a significant risk, targeting women for various malicious intents, including identity theft, financial fraud, and privacy breaches. In Pakistan, It’s essential for women to educate themselves about online safety measures, being cautious about sharing personal information, and being aware of common scams.

To avoid falling victim of cybercriminals, Kaspersky experts recommend that women should rely on official websites, authorized retailers, and reputable sources. Avoid unofficial or suspicious sources that may try to exploit your enthusiasm.

Experts also advise to use a reliable security solution, such as Kaspersky Premium, that identifies malicious attachments and blocks phishing sites.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Women International Women’s Day Kaspersky experts

Comments

200 characters

International Women’s Day: Malware-infected websites & phishing pages targeting women: experts

PM vows structural reforms

Vote ‘rigging’: IMF dampens hopes of PTI

Sovereign dollar rally to two-year high

Rs160bn FBR notice lands SNGPL in hot water

Reducing risk of sales tax fraud: FBR places curbs on various activities, transactions

CJP explains how polls could have been derailed

Fuel supply on exclusive basis to 3 IPPs: CCP rejects PSO’s exemption extension request

ECC extends validity of ‘MSRSSFM’

‘Misuse’ of EFS: Rs1.08bn tax evasion scam unearthed

Former SC judge accused of harming judiciary’s reputation

Read more stories