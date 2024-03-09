International Women’s Day: Malware-infected websites & phishing pages targeting women: experts

ISLAMABAD: Kaspersky experts have found malware-infected websites and phishing pages mainly targeting women – including community sites, forums with advice articles, online stores selling clothes or cosmetics for females, and more.

Experts told Business Recorder that some of the web pages were originally legitimate resources, later hacked by cyber criminals to spread malware. Kaspersky experts found web skimmers – usually embedded in the code of online shops to steal user payment data, leading to the potential financial loss of a victim.

Usman Qureshi Country representative for Pakistan at Kaspersky stated that while celebrating International Women’s Day, we need to recognize the importance of safeguarding our online presence. It’s essential for women, who often face heightened risks online, to exercise caution when installing software or sharing personal information. It’s a reminder to prioritize our digital safety and empower each other by using reliable cybersecurity measures,” he added.

Commenting on the matter, Puruesh Chaudhary, founder and president of the Agahi, a media development and capacity building organization, said that “with the rise of technology, hackers pose a significant risk, targeting women for various malicious intents, including identity theft, financial fraud, and privacy breaches. In Pakistan, It’s essential for women to educate themselves about online safety measures, being cautious about sharing personal information, and being aware of common scams.

To avoid falling victim of cybercriminals, Kaspersky experts recommend that women should rely on official websites, authorized retailers, and reputable sources. Avoid unofficial or suspicious sources that may try to exploit your enthusiasm.

Experts also advise to use a reliable security solution, such as Kaspersky Premium, that identifies malicious attachments and blocks phishing sites.

