CBD Punjab celebrates int’l women's day

LAHORE: CBD Punjab commemorated International Women's Day, embracing this year's themes of "Investing in Women" and "Inspiring Inclusion."

The event, held at the CBD Punjab Complex, was a vibrant celebration of women's empowerment and their significant role in shaping a more equitable world.

The occasion brought together a distinguished gathering, including COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), and female employees of CBD Punjab, directorate heads, and senior officials. Their presence underscored the commitment of CBD Punjab to fostering an environment where women are empowered to thrive and succeed.

CBD Punjab firmly believes in the power of women to drive positive change and create a society that values inclusion and equity. As part of its ongoing dedication to gender equality, CBD Punjab highlighted the achievements and contributions of women within the authority and beyond, said a statement issued by the Authority here on Friday.

While addressing the occasion COO CBD Punjab, Mansoor Janjua said "We are immensely proud of the women who contribute to the success and growth of CBD Punjab. Their dedication, expertise, and leadership are invaluable assets to our authority. CBD Punjab is committed to providing equal opportunities for women to excel and lead in their respective fields."

International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in women's development and advancement across all spheres of life. CBD Punjab reaffirms its commitment to supporting women's growth and empowerment, recognizing their vital role in society.

