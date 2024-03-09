Ex-Punjab CM Naqvi likely to become Senator

LAHORE: The former caretaker Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is likely to contest the election of Senator.

Both the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are expected to support Mohsin Naqvi as the candidate of government alliance for senate seat, the elections of which will be held on March 14. After becoming a senator, Mohsin Naqvi is expected to be given an important assignment in the federation, the sources said, adding: “Mohsin Naqvi will also continue as PCB chairman, if given any additional assignment.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024