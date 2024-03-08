AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Palm oil tracks Dalian rivals higher, logs third weekly gain

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2024 04:56pm
SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday to log a third straight weekly gain amid higher Dalian softs and crude oil prices, although a stronger ringgit capped further gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 18 ringgit, or 0.44%, to 4,089 ringgit ($873.34) a metric ton at closing, the highest close since July 25.

The contract logged a weekly gain of 3.1%, fuelled by tight supply and optimism over palm demand.

Citing lower productions in key palm-producing countries, palm oil is likely to “continue to ration demand, pricing itself at a premium to available soft oil alternatives”, said Pranav Bajoria, director of Singapore-based brokerage Comglobal Pte Ltd.

Higher Malaysian palm oil prices are attributed to upticks in vegetable oil futures listed on China’s bourses, while gains were seen capped by a stronger ringgit, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Palm oil falls after hitting seven-month high

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.92%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.69%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dipped 0.39% after a 2.27% climb on Thursday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose on Friday, driven by growing demand in the world’s biggest consumers, the United States and China, while the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a positive signal on the possibility of rate cuts.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.45% against the dollar, after the Bank Negara Malaysia stood steady on interest rates for a fifth straight meeting on Thursday, where it reiterated that the currency was undervalued and did not reflect Malaysia’s positive economic fundamentals and prospects.

The ringgit rose as much as 0.6% earlier in the session to its highest level since Jan. 16.

