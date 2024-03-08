AIRLINK 60.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.96%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
DGKC 70.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.94%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 114.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 116.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.06%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.19%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (8.19%)
MLCF 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.68%)
PAEL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.9%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 29.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.38%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.61%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (9.6%)
TPLP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TRG 72.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.46%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,777 Increased By 12 (0.18%)
BR30 22,969 Increased By 45 (0.2%)
KSE100 65,825 Increased By 222.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 22,051 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz announces relief package for AJK rain victims

  • Says Rs700,000 will be given to the affectees whose homes were fully damaged
BR Web Desk Published March 8, 2024 Updated March 8, 2024 02:52pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday funds for the affectees and victims of rain and snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The PM is in AJK on a one-day visit. Addressing a ceremony, he announced Rs2 million for those who lost their lives and Rs500,000 for the injured.

He further said Rs700,000 will be given to those whose homes were fully damaged. Those whose houses were partially damaged will be given Rs350,000, he announced.

On March 5, the PM unveiled a relief package for people of the rain-hit areas of Gwadar District, announcing Rs 2 million each for the families of the deceased, Rs 0.5 million for the injured, and Rs 750,000 for those whose houses were completely damaged.

He said that the government would also give Rs 350,000 compensation to the families whose houses were partially damaged in the stormy rains of February 26.

The PM also directed to take all possible measures for the relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by torrential rains and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While chairing a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Peshawar on March 6, the premier directed the NDMA to take maximum steps, in collaboration with the provincial administration for the rescue and rehabilitation of affectees.

“The provision of compensation amount to the residents of affected houses should be ensured within next five days,” he said, adding that the federal government will extend all possible assistance to the affected people in this hour of need.

Shehbaz Sharif flood victims Muzaffarabad

Comments

200 characters
Pakistani1 Mar 08, 2024 01:11pm
Relief packages are initiatives to help those in need now. However, Income enhancement for the entire population of the country should be the real goal. We await initiatives in this area.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM Shehbaz announces relief package for AJK rain victims

Intra-day update: rupee sees gain against US dollar

IMF ready for formulation of ‘new medium-term programme’, responds to PTI’s letter

President Dr Arif Alvi presented with farewell guard of honour

KSE-100 hits 66,000 as IMF statements help sentiment

X factor: Social media platform ban hits businesses, news in Pakistan

Jahangir Piracha, CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals, ‘opts for early retirement’

Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan, says COAS Munir

Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules: SECP introduces major amendments

Mari network: Engro, others investing $300m in gas PEF project

Read more stories