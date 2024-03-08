PM Shehbaz announces relief package for AJK rain victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday funds for the affectees and victims of rain and snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The PM is in AJK on a one-day visit. Addressing a ceremony, he announced Rs2 million for those who lost their lives and Rs500,000 for the injured.

He further said Rs700,000 will be given to those whose homes were fully damaged. Those whose houses were partially damaged will be given Rs350,000, he announced.

On March 5, the PM unveiled a relief package for people of the rain-hit areas of Gwadar District, announcing Rs 2 million each for the families of the deceased, Rs 0.5 million for the injured, and Rs 750,000 for those whose houses were completely damaged.

He said that the government would also give Rs 350,000 compensation to the families whose houses were partially damaged in the stormy rains of February 26.

The PM also directed to take all possible measures for the relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by torrential rains and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While chairing a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Peshawar on March 6, the premier directed the NDMA to take maximum steps, in collaboration with the provincial administration for the rescue and rehabilitation of affectees.

“The provision of compensation amount to the residents of affected houses should be ensured within next five days,” he said, adding that the federal government will extend all possible assistance to the affected people in this hour of need.