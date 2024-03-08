FBR officers asked to dispose of deferred ST refunds by June 1

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday directed field formations to dispose of deferred sales tax refunds communicated by the automated system till date, by June 1, 2024.

In this connection the FBR issued instructions to the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue of field formations on the disposal of deferred sales tax refund claims.

According to the FBR’s instructions, in order to liquidate the pendency of deferred sales tax refund claims and to avoid further piling up of these claims, it has been decided that the field formations shall:

i); Dispose of deferred pending sales tax refund already communicated by the automated system till date, by June 1, 2024.

ii); Dispose of deferred pending sales tax refund claims arising henceforth within one month of the communication of the deferment of the claims by the automated system.

iii); The Chief Commissioners-IR concerned are requested to personally monitor the processing and disposal of deferred pending sales tax refund claims and ensure that the above instructions of the Board are strictly compiled with, FBR’s directive added.

