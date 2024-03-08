Targeting judges in smear campaign ‘utterly unacceptable’: SCBA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) said that targeting judges and their families in a smear campaign, under the guise of free speech, is “utterly unacceptable and intolerable.”

The SCBA President, Shahzad Shaukat, Secretary Syed Ali Imran, and the 26th Executive Committee of the association, in a statement on Thursday, said they always stood for the implementation of fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution, particularly, Article 19, which deals with the freedom of expression and speech.

The statement said that the association has consistently opposed any attempts to undermine this crucial fundamental right. We have steadfastly defended the freedom of speech, and expression and have always raised our voice whenever independent voices within the media have faced oppression. We stand unwaveringly with all independent voices, whether from print, electronic media, or any other critics, it said.

However, it is essential to clarify that there exists a fine line between media independence and engaging in smear campaigns. No individual, including those within the media, should be permitted to level baseless allegations, especially against the esteemed judges of the apex court.

“While advocating for the adherence to the fundamental right of freedom of speech, we firmly assert that open discussions and critical analysis of judicial decisions are not only encouraged but imperative for a vibrant democracy.”

Nevertheless, there is a clear distinction between constructive criticism and malicious attacks. Targeting judges and their families in a smear campaign, under the guise of free speech, is utterly unacceptable and intolerable.

“We believe it is imperative to safeguard the dignity and independence of our judicial system,” it added.

