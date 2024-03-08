AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
Proton offers free VPN access to fight election manipulation

AFP Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

GENEVA: Internet privacy company Proton said on Wednesday it would offer a network of free VPN servers for use in many countries holding elections this year that have a history of censorship and repression.

Switzerland-based Proton said its aim was to help local populations circumvent government censorship, and to prevent interference or misinformation during the election campaigns.

In a year when around half the global population will head to the polls, Proton said it was vital to provide broad access to virtual private network services, which can be used to skirt internet censorship and freely access information.

Venezuela, South Sudan, Sri Lanka and Turkey were among the countries where the company said it would provide its free servers.

“2024 is set to be a seismic year for democracy around the world,” Proton chief Andy Yen said in a statement.

Proton VPN election manipulation

