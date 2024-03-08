WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 7, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Mar-24 5-Mar-24 4-Mar-24 1-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104452 0.104595 0.104567 0.104715 Euro 0.817716 0.816918 0.816474 0.815062 Japanese yen 0.005014 0.005008 0.005018 0.005012 U.K. pound 0.957023 0.954639 0.954422 0.953042 U.S. dollar 0.751992 0.752989 0.752788 0.75378 Algerian dinar 0.0056 0.005603 0.005604 0.005602 Australian dollar 0.489848 0.489593 0.490818 0.490711 Botswana pula 0.054895 0.054818 0.054728 0.054724 Brazilian real 0.15225 0.152174 0.152002 Brunei dollar 0.560101 0.560426 0.560027 0.560265 Canadian dollar 0.555878 0.554402 0.554663 0.555721 Chilean peso 0.00077 0.000775 0.000779 0.000777 Czech koruna 0.032247 0.032219 0.032202 0.032174 Danish krone 0.109695 0.109591 0.109536 0.109342 Indian rupee 0.00907 0.00908 0.009081 0.009096 Israeli New Shekel 0.208424 0.209688 0.21057 0.211439 Korean won 0.000564 0.000566 0.000564 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4459 2.44914 2.44849 Malaysian ringgit 0.15895 0.159312 0.159202 0.159076 Mauritian rupee 0.016344 0.016346 0.016328 Mexican peso 0.044568 0.044488 0.044284 New Zealand dollar 0.45676 0.458871 0.45969 0.458864 Norwegian krone 0.071304 0.071191 0.071417 0.071228 Omani rial 1.95577 1.95836 Peruvian sol 0.201606 0.20005 0.200103 0.200048 Philippine peso 0.013428 0.013444 0.013431 0.013419 Polish zloty 0.189753 0.189013 0.189048 0.188813 Qatari riyal 0.206591 0.206865 0.20681 Russian ruble 0.008324 0.00826 0.00824 0.008253 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200531 0.200797 0.200743 Singapore dollar 0.560101 0.560426 0.560027 0.560265 South African rand 0.039811 0.039505 0.039565 0.039202 Swedish krona 0.072651 0.07242 0.072624 0.072807 Swiss franc 0.849901 0.849779 0.851859 0.851729 Thai baht 0.021029 0.021022 0.021019 0.02099 Trinidadian dollar 0.111375 0.111705 0.111776 0.111814 U.A.E. dirham 0.204763 0.205034 0.20498 Uruguayan peso 0.019301 0.019282 0.019303 0.019364 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

