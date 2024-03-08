WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Mar 7, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 6-Mar-24 5-Mar-24 4-Mar-24 1-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104452 0.104595 0.104567 0.104715
Euro 0.817716 0.816918 0.816474 0.815062
Japanese yen 0.005014 0.005008 0.005018 0.005012
U.K. pound 0.957023 0.954639 0.954422 0.953042
U.S. dollar 0.751992 0.752989 0.752788 0.75378
Algerian dinar 0.0056 0.005603 0.005604 0.005602
Australian dollar 0.489848 0.489593 0.490818 0.490711
Botswana pula 0.054895 0.054818 0.054728 0.054724
Brazilian real 0.15225 0.152174 0.152002
Brunei dollar 0.560101 0.560426 0.560027 0.560265
Canadian dollar 0.555878 0.554402 0.554663 0.555721
Chilean peso 0.00077 0.000775 0.000779 0.000777
Czech koruna 0.032247 0.032219 0.032202 0.032174
Danish krone 0.109695 0.109591 0.109536 0.109342
Indian rupee 0.00907 0.00908 0.009081 0.009096
Israeli New Shekel 0.208424 0.209688 0.21057 0.211439
Korean won 0.000564 0.000566 0.000564
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4459 2.44914 2.44849
Malaysian ringgit 0.15895 0.159312 0.159202 0.159076
Mauritian rupee 0.016344 0.016346 0.016328
Mexican peso 0.044568 0.044488 0.044284
New Zealand dollar 0.45676 0.458871 0.45969 0.458864
Norwegian krone 0.071304 0.071191 0.071417 0.071228
Omani rial 1.95577 1.95836
Peruvian sol 0.201606 0.20005 0.200103 0.200048
Philippine peso 0.013428 0.013444 0.013431 0.013419
Polish zloty 0.189753 0.189013 0.189048 0.188813
Qatari riyal 0.206591 0.206865 0.20681
Russian ruble 0.008324 0.00826 0.00824 0.008253
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200531 0.200797 0.200743
Singapore dollar 0.560101 0.560426 0.560027 0.560265
South African rand 0.039811 0.039505 0.039565 0.039202
Swedish krona 0.072651 0.07242 0.072624 0.072807
Swiss franc 0.849901 0.849779 0.851859 0.851729
Thai baht 0.021029 0.021022 0.021019 0.02099
Trinidadian dollar 0.111375 0.111705 0.111776 0.111814
U.A.E. dirham 0.204763 0.205034 0.20498
Uruguayan peso 0.019301 0.019282 0.019303 0.019364
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments