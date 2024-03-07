AIRLINK 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.67%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 114.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.06%)
HUBC 116.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.22%)
OGDC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.75%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.92%)
PRL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.4%)
TELE 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.19%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
UNITY 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,726 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.6%)
BR30 22,856 Increased By 38 (0.17%)
KSE100 65,401 Decreased By -255.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 22,041 Decreased By -185.6 (-0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 falls on weaker banks, miners; Virgin Money UK jumps

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 02:26pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday, dragged by financial and mining stocks, while shares of Virgin Money UK soared on a potential buyout offer.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.3% as of 0825 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 edged up 0.1%.

Banks declined 2% and weighed the most on the index, dragged by HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered, while base metal miners shed 0.6%, bogged down by a fall in Rio Tinto as they traded ex-dividend.

Aerospace supplier Melrose fell 4.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 despite beating annual profit view for 2023.

Meanwhile, Entain dropped 3.3% after the gambling group said that some regulatory measures in the UK and Netherlands would hurt its profit forecast for the current financial year.

Ashtead, commodity stocks drag FTSE 100 to near three-week lows

On the flip side, Virgin Money UK jumped 36.1% after Nationwide Building Society agreed to potentially buy the lender in a deal valued at about 2.9 billion pounds ($3.69 billion).

Rentokil Initial surged 12.2% after the pest control firm reported a 50% jump in annual profit.

Investors will also focus on the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision later in the day, where it is largely expected to keep its policy rates unchanged.

FTSE 100 FTSE FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 falls on weaker banks, miners; Virgin Money UK jumps

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

China FM calls war in Gaza a ‘disgrace for civilisation’

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Read more stories