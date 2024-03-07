AIRLINK 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.59%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.98%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.79%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 114.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.06%)
HUBC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
KOSM 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.45%)
OGDC 130.37 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.49%)
PAEL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.39%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.96%)
PRL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
PTC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 51.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
SNGP 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.98%)
SSGC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.31%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.84%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 6,728 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.57%)
BR30 22,851 Increased By 33.5 (0.15%)
KSE100 65,408 Decreased By -249.1 (-0.38%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -178.8 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai copper hits 5-week high on Fed rate-cuts hopes

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 12:54pm

Copper prices in Shanghai climbed five-week highs on Thursday, supported by the prospect of a U.S. rate cut this year, while an output cut in South Korea also helped zinc hit a five-week high.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.5% to 69,350 yuan ($9,635.69) a metric ton by 0321 GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit 69,580 yuan, its highest since Feb. 1.

Prices were supported by the reassurance from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely cut rates in the coming months, which could lead to an improvement in economic activities and better metals demand.

Top consumer China imported 902,000 tons of unwrought copper in the first two months of this year, up 2.6% from a year ago.

Yangshan copper premium rose to $60 a ton on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 19, indicating improving appetite for copper import into China.

China Jan-Feb copper imports rise 2.6% to 902,000 tons, customs says

However, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $8,557 a ton, retreating from Wednesday’s gain, as uncertainty over demand and the lack of details on Chinese stimulus measures weighed.

SHFE zinc climbed as much as 1.3% to 21,030 yuan, the highest since Feb. 1. LME zinc was flat at $2,494.50 on Thursday, but it surged to the highest since Feb. 1 in the previous session.

The zinc price rally was fuelled by a 20% production cut at Young Poong Corp’s Seokpo smelter in South Korea.

SHFE aluminium edged up 0.2% at 19,070 yuan a ton, nickel increased 0.2% to 135,880 yuan, lead was up 0.3% at 16,060 yuan and tin rose 1.2% to 221,350 yuan.

LME aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,231.50 a ton, nickel declined 0.4% to $17,650, zinc edged down 0.1% at $2,491.50, while lead rose 0.7% to $2,079, and tin advanced 0.1% to $27,220.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai copper hits 5-week high on Fed rate-cuts hopes

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

China FM calls war in Gaza a ‘disgrace for civilisation’

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Read more stories