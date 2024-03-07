AIRLINK 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
CNERGY 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.98%)
DGKC 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.72%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.79%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 114.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.07%)
HUBC 115.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.81%)
MLCF 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.22%)
OGDC 130.60 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
PAEL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (6.7%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PPL 115.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.01%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
PTC 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SEARL 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SNGP 65.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.18%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.4%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.43%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 6,726 Decreased By -40.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 22,855 Increased By 37.1 (0.16%)
KSE100 65,386 Decreased By -270.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -178.3 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold extends rally to hit new record as Powell hints at rate cut in 2024

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 12:46pm

Gold prices rallied to hit new records on Thursday, on track for their seventh consecutive daily rise, led by weak U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s indications of potential rate cuts in the coming months if inflation eases.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,159.79 per ounce, as of 0432 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,161.09 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures added 0.4% to $2,167.00.

The marginal weakness in U.S. data gave gold a reason to rally, yet the magnitude of movement appears disproportionately large, possibly influenced by large futures buying that commenced on Friday, Marcus Garvey, head of commodities strategy team at Macquarie, said.

Gold got a boost on Wednesday after Powell indicated that interest rate cuts were likely in the coming months “if the economy evolves broadly as expected,” along with further evidence of falling inflation. Powell will speak again later in the day.

Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Powell’s remarks, coupled with data released the same day indicating a softening of labour market conditions, resulted in U.S. Treasury yields and dollar sliding, increasing the appeal of gold.

Gold flirts with record highs

If Friday’s labour market data or next week’s inflation data shows any weakness, $2,300 would be the short term target based on technical levels, but that would be fairly a short lived phenomenon, before prices correct and consolidate, Macquarie’s Garvey said.

“We expect central bank buying to continue on the back of geo-political uncertainty. Slowdown in China will keep global growth contained. Hence, in an uncertain financial environment, gold will remain safe investment for banks,” said Jigar Pandit, head of commodity and currency business at BNP Paribas’ Sharekhan. He cited strong demand primarily from China, Turkey, Russia, and Polland.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.25, while platinum fell 0.1% to $906.82 per ounce, and palladium slipped 0.8% to $1,033.44.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates Spot gold US gold bullion gold markets

Comments

200 characters

Gold extends rally to hit new record as Powell hints at rate cut in 2024

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

China FM calls war in Gaza a ‘disgrace for civilisation’

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Read more stories