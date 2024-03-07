AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,818 Decreased By -23.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-07

SIC’s reserved seats allocated to other parties: PHC suspends ECP decision

NNI Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

PESHAWAR: After suspending the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding handing over of Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats to other political parties, Peshawar High Court (PHC) has barred Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq from administering oaths of offices from newly-appointed MNAs.

Peshawar High Court’s Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmed announced a short verdict on a petition filed against the Election Commission’s decision on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats.

The PHC ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to submit reply by tomorrow and questioned whether the PHC can be approached for this case or not. The court also issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan and Advocate General for judicial assistance and sent the case to the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court for the formation of a larger bench.

It is pertinent to mention that ECP had rejected the request of the Sunni Ittehad Council for reserved seats and stated that the Sunni Ittehad Council does not deserve the quota of seats reserved for women and minorities. Due to the decision of the Election Commission, the Sunni Ittehad Council lost 77 seats in the National and Provincial Assembly, against which the Sunni Ittehad Council approached the court.

ECP PHC Ayaz Sadiq Sunni Ittehad Council General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 SIC reserved seats

Comments

200 characters

SIC’s reserved seats allocated to other parties: PHC suspends ECP decision

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

ZAB reference: Bilawal heaps praise on SC

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Read more stories