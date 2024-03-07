Jazz, Tech Valley to launch ‘Digital Safar’ programme to schools

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has partnered with Tech Valley, a Google for Education partner, to introduce the “Digital Safar” programme to schools across Pakistan to equip more than 300,000 students with foundational coding skills and essential internet safety practices, preparing them for the opportunities and challenges of the digital landscape.

Leveraging the strengths of two of Google’s flagship programmes – “Google CS First” and “Be Internet Awesome” – the “Digital Safar” programme provides an extensive curriculum encompassing coding, computational thinking, digital citizenship, and equally importantly, online safety. Utilising interactive online modules and hands-on activities, the programme ensures accessibility and engagement for students aged 8-14 years from diverse backgrounds.

Syed Fakhar Ahmed, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Jazz, said, “At Jazz, we believe that access to quality digital education and online safety are fundamental rights for every child, regardless of their background or circumstances. This collaboration with Tech Valley exemplifies our commitment to empowering Pakistan's youth with the digital knowledge and skills they need to create the Digital Pakistan that we envision.”

Also sharing his excitement over the collaboration, Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley Pakistan, said, “We’re delighted to collaborate with Pakistan’s digital frontrunner Jazz in introducing the 'Digital Safar' program to schools across Pakistan. This initiative aims to infuse excitement into learning, ensuring active engagement, and empowering students with essential skills vital for excelling in the digital era.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024