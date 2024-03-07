AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-07

ABL organises financial literacy campaign

Press Release Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the Financial Literacy Week from 4 to 8 March, 2024, aligned with the global initiatives such as Global Money Week, with an aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills required for effective financial decision-making.

Allied Bank, through a series of activities aspires to ignite a nationwide conversation on financial matters, reduce financial barriers, and inspire positive financial behaviors under “Financial Inclusion through Digital Means” which encapsulates the bank’s commitment to utilizing digital platforms to promote accessibility, efficiency, and security in financial transactions.

In this regard, the bank organized the Financial Literacy Campaign connection with Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (March 04-08, 2024) in the districts of Gujranwala, Sukkur, Khuzdar, Malakand, Rawalpindi and Dera Ghazi Khan, in which people keenly participated and appreciated the bank’s initiative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP ABL financial inclusion financial literacy campaign

Comments

200 characters

ABL organises financial literacy campaign

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

ZAB reference: Bilawal heaps praise on SC

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Read more stories