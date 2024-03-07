ABL organises financial literacy campaign

LAHORE: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the Financial Literacy Week from 4 to 8 March, 2024, aligned with the global initiatives such as Global Money Week, with an aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills required for effective financial decision-making.

Allied Bank, through a series of activities aspires to ignite a nationwide conversation on financial matters, reduce financial barriers, and inspire positive financial behaviors under “Financial Inclusion through Digital Means” which encapsulates the bank’s commitment to utilizing digital platforms to promote accessibility, efficiency, and security in financial transactions.

In this regard, the bank organized the Financial Literacy Campaign connection with Pakistan Financial Literacy Week (March 04-08, 2024) in the districts of Gujranwala, Sukkur, Khuzdar, Malakand, Rawalpindi and Dera Ghazi Khan, in which people keenly participated and appreciated the bank’s initiative.

