AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-07

ZTBL and LIMS sign MoU

Press Release Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and Land Information Management System (LIMS) on Wednesday joined hands for digitization of agricultural services that will empower farmers get detailed and up-to-date information on agriculture pertaining to their respective lands.

The MoU was signed between President/CEO ZTBL Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti and Director General Strategic Projects Maj Gen Shahid Nazir in a ceremony held here at LIMS headquarters.

Through LIMS’s Portal ZTBL’s mobile credit officer (MCO), customers and farmers will gain access to valuable services including climate change information, satellite crop monitoring, water irrigation details, fertilizer requirements, spray focus areas, direct access to markets, land condition and soil conditions of land with a history spanning over 10 years.

The MoU is the first of its kind in country aimed at strengthening growers particularly subsistence farmers to switch to modern and scientific farming besides getting latest and accurate information which will eventually contribute to country’s economy.

“Agriculture is our culture. It is the future and we must equip our farmers with modern agri digital technology and to enhance productivity and contribute towards GDP,” Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President/CEO ZTBL said on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ZTBL LIMS agricultural services

Comments

200 characters

ZTBL and LIMS sign MoU

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

ZAB reference: Bilawal heaps praise on SC

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Read more stories