ZTBL and LIMS sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: The Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and Land Information Management System (LIMS) on Wednesday joined hands for digitization of agricultural services that will empower farmers get detailed and up-to-date information on agriculture pertaining to their respective lands.

The MoU was signed between President/CEO ZTBL Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti and Director General Strategic Projects Maj Gen Shahid Nazir in a ceremony held here at LIMS headquarters.

Through LIMS’s Portal ZTBL’s mobile credit officer (MCO), customers and farmers will gain access to valuable services including climate change information, satellite crop monitoring, water irrigation details, fertilizer requirements, spray focus areas, direct access to markets, land condition and soil conditions of land with a history spanning over 10 years.

The MoU is the first of its kind in country aimed at strengthening growers particularly subsistence farmers to switch to modern and scientific farming besides getting latest and accurate information which will eventually contribute to country’s economy.

“Agriculture is our culture. It is the future and we must equip our farmers with modern agri digital technology and to enhance productivity and contribute towards GDP,” Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President/CEO ZTBL said on the occasion.

