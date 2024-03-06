AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
US stocks bounce after prior session’s tumble

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2024 08:09pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Wednesday, bouncing back from the prior session’s drop, as the market digested fresh hiring data and US Federal Reserve commentary.

US private sector employment grew by 140,000 jobs last month, less than analysts expected although up from a revised 111,000 figure in January, according to figures from payroll firm ADP.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled interest rate cuts were still likely in 2024 if the economy evolves as expected, although he stressed in prepared remarks for a congressional panel that the central bank still wants to see more improvement in inflation.

Nasdaq leads Wall St lower as megacaps slide

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 38,737.55.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 5,105.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 16,057.91.

Analysts described the market’s uptick as unsurprising given the strong bargain-hunting tendencies among investors right now.

Besides Powell’s testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, the US central bank is also releasing its “Beige Book” describing economic conditions around the United States.

