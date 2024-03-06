AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.56%)
DFML 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
DGKC 69.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.04%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
OGDC 127.98 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 50.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.41%)
SNGP 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.5%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,845 Decreased By -232.4 (-1.01%)
KSE100 65,726 Decreased By -225.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 22,285 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-06

Nasdaq leads Wall St lower as megacaps slide

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

NEW YORK: Wall Street fell on Tuesday, with weakness in megacap growth stocks such as Apple and Tesla weighing on the Nasdaq, while investors assessed a slew of economic data and awaited remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Data showed US services industry growth slowed a bit in February amid a decline in employment, but a measure of new orders increased to a six-month high, pointing to underlying strength in the sector.

The PMI was consistent with continued economic expansion despite 525 basis points worth of interest rate hikes from the Fed since March 2022.

Another survey showed new orders for US-manufactured goods dropped more than expected in January.

An AI-fueled rally on Wall Street ran out of steam at the start of this week as focus turns to fresh cues on the Fed’s monetary policy path after signs of sticky inflation in February dampened hopes of early interest rate cuts.

The benchmark S&P 500 hit a fresh intraday record high on Monday before closing slightly lower in the run up to Powell’s testimony before lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday.

“There’s going to be very few surprises for the market when Jay Powell goes up to Capitol Hill,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

“His message has largely been pretty clear post the meeting we had at the Fed and that is ‘we are going to cut rates at some point this year, it’s just not as soon as you thought’.” Traders see a 67.2% chance of the first rate cut this year arriving in June, as per CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Among major movers, Apple slid 2.7% after a research report showed iPhone sales in China fell 24% year-on-year in the first six weeks of 2024 as the US company faced increased competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei .

Other megacap growth and technology stocks also declined, with Tesla down 4.9% after its European Gigafactory near Berlin halted production after a suspected arson attack.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sub-indexes declined, with rate-sensitive sectors such as technology leading losses.

A raft of employment data, including the crucial nonfarm payrolls report, is also due in the coming days.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 230.86 points, or 0.59%, at 38,758.97, the S&P 500 was down 40.95 points, or 0.80%, at 5,090.00, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 265.11 points, or 1.64%, at 15,942.40.

Target jumped 11.3% after the big-ticket retailer forecast annual comparable sales largely above estimates, betting on same-day services, product launches and a new membership program to boost spending.

Microstrategy shed 14.2% after the bitcoin development company announced a private offering for $600 million in convertible senior notes, with proceeds to be used to buy bitcoin.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.54-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 44 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 66 new highs and 89 new lows.

Wall Street S&P 500 NASDAQ Dow Jones Industrial Average Jerome Powell

Comments

200 characters

Nasdaq leads Wall St lower as megacaps slide

Remaining funds of first tranche of World Bank loan: ECC approves Rs7.6bn TSG for PKR cover

HBL CEO may be inducted into finance team

Jul-Jan debt rises 6pc

Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

There’s drastic cut in the number of income tax return filers

‘Coercive’ recovery: IHC directs FBR to issue orders to Karachi CC

Modi, other world leaders greet Shehbaz

ECP finally uploads Form-45s, related papers

Economic stability: PPP vows its support to PM

Pensionary benefits: Implementation of LHC order stayed by SC

Read more stories