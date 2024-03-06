AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Aramco, UAE’s ADNOC in talks to invest in US LNG projects, sources say

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 06:35pm

LONDON: Gulf oil giants Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) are in talks to invest in U.S. liquefied natural gas projects, as they step up competition with oil majors and regional rival Qatar in the booming super-chilled gas market, sources aware of the matter said.

The two energy giants are trying to exploit their fossil fuel resources while they can and with demand for the chilled fuel expected to grow by 50% by 2030, they are tapping opportunities in the United States which has become the world’s biggest exporter of LNG as it sends record volumes to Europe.

Saudi Aramco is in talks to invest in phase 2 of Sempra Infrastructure’s Port Arthur LNG project in Texas, which represents a proposed expansion to the already producing first phase, the sources said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Meanwhile, state-owned ADNOC is in talks with the U.S. LNG firm NextDecade for an offtake from a proposed fourth processing unit at its $18 billion Rio Grande LNG export facility, they added.

Aramco and ADNOC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, said it does not comment on commercial matters related to projects under development, while NextDecade said it does not comment on market speculation.

Saudi Aramco halts plan to raise production capacity: statement

U.S. LNG capacity is set to almost double over the next four years, but several U.S. LNG projects developers have faced financial hurdles to get their proposed export terminals off the ground as investors become more demanding and amid increasing regulatory pressures on banks to focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG).

“The message is: If ESG focussed banks won’t finance U.S. projects, someone will,” Kaushal Ramesh, Rystad Energy’s vice president for LNG research said.

Following pressure from climate activists, U.S. President Joe Biden in January paused approvals pending and future applications to export LNG from new projects.

It is not yet clear if the talks with the Gulf oil giants are around equity stakes or sale and purchase agreements (SPA), or both.

One of the sources said Aramco is in talks to purchase some or all volumes from one of the two liquefaction units at Port Arthur’s second phase, both capable of producing up to 13.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Gulf LNG race

Saudi Aramco is trying to kickstart its global LNG business. ADNOC is already a player in the LNG market. Both compete with neighbouring Qatar, one of the world’s largest exporters of the seaborne fuel.

QatarEnergy has recently revealed expansion plans that will see it control a global LNG market share of nearly 25% by 2030, analysts say.

UAE ADNOC boosts budget allocation for decarbonization projects to $23bn

“Both Aramco and ADNOC are the oil heavyweights who could have always done more in LNG…It wouldn’t be a surprise that they will happily unlock their wallet for the right project,” Rystad’s Ramesh said.

On Tuesday, sources told Reuters that Aramco has been shortlisted along with Shell and a few other companies to purchase most of the assets of LNG trading firm Pavilion Energy, what could kickstart its LNG business.

“This transaction would underpin the demand side of the equation to build a global LNG portfolio, likely linked to U.S. Gulf Coast supply purchases in the near future,” said Felix Booth, head of LNG at energy intelligence firm Vortexa.

LNG ADNOC Saudi Aramco LNG price

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Aramco, UAE’s ADNOC in talks to invest in US LNG projects, sources say

Profit-taking erases KSE-100’s intra-day gains

PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Induction of Punjab cabinet: Governor administers oath to 18 members

COAS Munir attends unveiling ceremony of indigenously built HAIDER tank

PHC bars oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till Thursday

Trump hails Super Tuesday wins as Haley to drop out

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to seek debt moratorium until 2028

Read more stories