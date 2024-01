DUBAI: UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) agreed on Monday to boost its budget allocation for landmark decarbonization projects, technologies and lower-carbon solutions to $23 billion (84.4 billion UAE dirhams), Abu Dhabi media office reported.

ADNOC also confirmed it would drive $48.5 billion back into the UAE economy over the next 5 years.