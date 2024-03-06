AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises on weaker dollar, lower stocks; nickel falls on improved supply

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 05:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices rose in London on Wednesday as a weaker dollar and declining exchange stockpiles provided support, though concerns about the lack of major policy stimulus from top consumer China capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $8,521.5 per metric ton by 1122 GMT.

A key Chinese parliament meeting this week failed to deliver on market hopes for a big stimulus package to revive its property sector and kept copper, used in construction, under pressure.

“The low level of housing starts will continue to weigh on industrial metals demand, given the lag between starts and metals usage,” said ING commodities analyst Ewa Manthey.

“Until the market sees signs of a sustainable recovery and economic growth in China, we will struggle to see a long-term move higher for metals,” she added.

Copper gains capped by persistent demand concerns

China’s exports growth likely slowed in the January-February period, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, suggesting manufacturers are still struggling for overseas buyers.

The dollar index was down on Wednesday, making copper and other dollar-priced metals more attractive for buyers using other currencies.

Copper inventories in the LME-registered warehouses continued to slide and reached their fresh six-month low, the daily LME data showed.

Meanwhile, nickel prices fell with improved supply prospects from top producer Indonesia and were last down 0.7% at $17,630 per ton. A downtrend in China’s prices of stainless steel, the main consuming sector for nickel, further weighed on sentiment.

Zinc was up 1.0% at $2,478.5 after hitting the highest since Feb. 2 of $2,480.

Mine supply remains the key constraint on zinc, which should continue to support prices, Bank of America said in a note. It expects zinc prices to average $2,375 in 2024.

LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,236, tin added 1.1% to $27,045, while lead gained 0.9% to $2,064.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

200 characters

Copper rises on weaker dollar, lower stocks; nickel falls on improved supply

PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Induction of Punjab cabinet: Governor administers oath to 18 members

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

PHC bars oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till Thursday

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to seek debt moratorium until 2028

PM Shehbaz orders relief and rehabilitation measures in rain-affected KP

Gold price per tola surges another Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Trump backs Israel in Gaza

Read more stories