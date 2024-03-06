AIRLINK 59.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
FCCL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 115.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.89%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
PRL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
SEARL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2%)
SNGP 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.96%)
TPLP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.73%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.14%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,776 Increased By 5.2 (0.08%)
BR30 22,869 Increased By 26.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,687 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,232 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

New Garcia Marquez novel launched 10 years after his death

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 02:00pm
Copies of ‘En agosto nos vemos’ (Until August), the posthumous book by Colombian author and Nobel Prize winner Gabriel Garcia Marquez, are displayed during its presentation, in Madrid, Spain, March 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Copies of ‘En agosto nos vemos’ (Until August), the posthumous book by Colombian author and Nobel Prize winner Gabriel Garcia Marquez, are displayed during its presentation, in Madrid, Spain, March 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters

MADRID: Gabriel Garcia Marquez died a decade ago, but a previously unpublished book by the author who popularised the Latin American “magical realism” narrative genre will hit the stores on Wednesday, somewhat despite his wishes.

At a presentation in Madrid on Tuesday, his sons, Gonzalo and Rodrigo Garcia Barcha, unveiled the 120-page novel ‘Until August’ written by the Colombian-born Nobel Prize winner in 2004.

Rodrigo Garcia Barcha, via conference call, and Gonzalo Garcia Barcha, sons of Colombian author and Nobel Prize winner Gabriel Garcia Marquez, present their father’s posthumous book “En agosto nos vemos” (Until August) which will be released on March 6, along with Pilar Reyes, Editorial Manager at Penguin Random House, in Madrid, Spain, March 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Rodrigo Garcia Barcha, via conference call, and Gonzalo Garcia Barcha, sons of Colombian author and Nobel Prize winner Gabriel Garcia Marquez, present their father’s posthumous book “En agosto nos vemos” (Until August) which will be released on March 6, along with Pilar Reyes, Editorial Manager at Penguin Random House, in Madrid, Spain, March 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Philippine ‘library home’ stacked with books to inspire reading

It will be released in Spanish on Wednesday, which is Garcia Marquez’ birthday, and on March 12 in English, according to publisher Penguin Random House.

Before his death in 2014 aged 87, Garcia Marquez said the book was useless and should be “destroyed”, but his sons and his agents reviewed the various manuscripts and considered them to have a literary value that may not have been perceived by the author in the last few years of his life, marked by memory loss.

“For me it means that all of Gabo’s work has been published, that nothing is still pending and that in that sense he has closed a cycle,” Gonzalo Garcia Barcha told a news conference, using the name Garcia Marquez affectionately went by across Latin America.

Garcia Marquez was best known for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’, a dream-like, dynastic epic that helped him win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982.

The new book tells the story of Ana Magdalena Bach who every August takes a ferry to an island to visit her mother’s grave, and there takes a new lover for one night.

His family considers that the book, although left unpolished by Gabo, still carries the author’s recognisable beautiful prose and his deep knowledge of the human being.

Nobel Prize Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Comments

200 characters

New Garcia Marquez novel launched 10 years after his death

‘Costly’ coal purchase lands Power Div in a fix

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to seek debt moratorium until 2028

Trump backs Israel in Gaza

Gold price per tola surges another Rs1,500 in Pakistan

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb may be inducted into finance team

Read more stories