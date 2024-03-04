AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,791 Increased By 74.6 (1.11%)
BR30 23,104 Increased By 587.3 (2.61%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Philippine ‘library home’ stacked with books to inspire reading

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:23pm
Hernando Guanlao, also known as Mang Nanie, 72, poses in front of his communal library at his home in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 7, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Hernando Guanlao, also known as Mang Nanie, 72, poses in front of his communal library at his home in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 7, 2024. Photo: Reuters

MANILA: ‘A good book is easy to find’ reads the sign on Hernando Guanlao’s two-storey home located on the outskirts of the Philippines’ main financial district which he has turned into a public library where anyone can borrow books for free.

Called the Reading Club 2000, Guanlao’s library showcases a wide variety of books he hopes will inspire people, especially young curious minds to read, especially at this time when reading ability among Philippine students remains low.

Children browse books at Hernando Guanlao’s communal library in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 7, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Children browse books at Hernando Guanlao’s communal library in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 7, 2024. Photo: Reuters

“The books that one can see here are those used in K-12 (elementary books), novels which students and enthusiasts can make use of,” the 72-year-old Guanlao said at his home crammed with thousands of books in stacks.

“There are also spiritual books for those who are looking for religious knowledge, hardbound and softbound books, autobiographies, and many different genre’s that one can enjoy, all for free,” he said.

Changing power and perspectives: 15th KLF concludes on contemplative note

What started as a 50-book display on the sidewalk fronting his home more than two decades ago, Guanlao’s collection has grown exponentially over the years, thanks to a steady supply of books from donors, some of whom opted to stay anonymous.

“They just leave boxes of books outside my house,” said Guanlao, who has also started shipping reading material to public schools in far-flung communities.

Philippine students are facing learning setbacks with math, science and reading scores among the lowest in the world, according to the Program for International Student Assessment.

“My mission is to give away used and donated books to others at no cost and to promote education through literature,” Guanlao said

Literature Books Phillipines

Comments

200 characters

Philippine ‘library home’ stacked with books to inspire reading

KSE-100 briefly hits 66,000 as bulls hail govt formation developments

Rupee sustains losses against US dollar

PBC calls for ‘5-year term’ IMF programme in letter to lender

Pakistan’s international bonds rally after Shehbaz Sharif elected as PM

‘Immense scale of suffering’: US calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Pakistan’s textile exports up 20% YoY in February, clock in at $1.41bn

Our opposition will be constructive, not destructive, says PTI’s Gohar Khan on NA floor

Cotton arrivals inches up in last two weeks of February

Bitcoin bursts above $65,000, record high comes into view

Oil steadies after OPEC+ extends output cuts as expected

Read more stories