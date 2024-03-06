Federal educational institutions: SECP inks MoU with ministry to promote financial literacy

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to promote financial literacy among students at federal educational institutions.

SECP Chairman Akif Saeed and the Special Secretary of Federal Education and Professional Training, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, signed the MoU. The MoU aims to integrate financial literacy topics into the curriculum of Federal Government schools and colleges, equipping educators with necessary skills through a teachers’ training programme, and conducting interactive seminars for students across all degree colleges in Islamabad.

At the signing ceremony, the SECP Chairman emphasised that empowering youngsters with financial literacy was critical to ensuring that they learned fundamental concepts like as budgeting, saving, investing, and debt management from an early age. Awareness of financial risks and responsibilities reduces their vulnerability to financial pitfalls, such as debt accumulation and poor investment choices.

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, emphasised the government’s steadfast commitment to advancing financial literacy initiatives. He stressed the significance of integrating financial education into secondary and higher secondary level curricula to equip students with practical financial knowledge.

Wani also highlighted the pivotal role of a financially literate youth population in driving economic growth through fostering a culture of savings, investment, and entrepreneurship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024