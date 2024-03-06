AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
PTI demands release of IK, other party leaders through resolution

Published 06 Mar, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday submitted a resolution in National Assembly, calling for immediate release of incarcerated party founding chairman Imran Khan from notorious Adiala jail including several other party leaders and journalists.

The resolution was submitted to NA Secretariat by PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, and others which was received by its secretary.

The resolution specifically highlights immediate release of Imran Khan, emphasizing he is a prominent leader of the Muslim world.

It condemns the misuse of law and calls for an immediate end to what it perceives as political victimization, and advocated for release of other political figures, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Pervaiz Elahi, and Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, among others.

It further said that other party leaders such as Sanam Javed, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mahmoodur Rasheed, stressing that their cases are also deemed as politically motivated, must also be released.

The resolution argues that the legal cases against the PTI founder are “illegitimate and politically motivated, lacking any legal standing.”

It asserts that such actions of political reprisal are not in the interest of the country or its people.

Besides, through the resolution, the PTI demanded to instantly close the cases pertaining to journalists such as Imran Riaz Khan and AsadToor, echoing the sentiment of injustice and political targeting.

The submission of this resolution underscores PTI’s stance on what it perceives as unjust treatment towards its members and associates. It reflects the party’s commitment to advocating for the rights and liberties of political figures and journalists in the country.

Talking to journalists after submitting the resolution, Asad Qaiser said that they are planning to take to the streets to launch a movement against the stealing of their mandate by their opponents in February 8 elections.

“We will unite all political forces and will launch a movement within the law and constitution,” he said, adding “we will take to the streets in all provinces to press our demands”.

“Those who have made it to parliament have stolen our mandate and we will snatch our rights. Our movement will continue and will bring together all political forces,” he maintained.

The former National Assembly speaker said that they will protest peacefully as they don’t accept Shehbaz Sharif-led fake government.

Qaiser, while speaking about his party’s mandate, said that it was stolen, claiming the results on Forms 45s and Forms 47s contradicted each other.

“We will not back down as our battle is not for our politics but for the nation,” he added.

“Our first demand is that all institutions should stay within their ambit as stated in the constitution,” he declared.

He said that the judiciary should make independent decisions instead of coming under pressure, and warned there might be a rebellion in the country if the rule of law is not ensured.

Speaking about May 9 riots, Qaiser said they have always condemned the events and a judicial commission should be formed to probe into it.

He questioned how a “fake and selected” prime minister could steer the country out of the prevalent crises, demanding that the country should be run as per the law and constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

