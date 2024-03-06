49-tola necklace recovered from passenger who arrived from Dubai

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs, Karachi airport has recovered a gold necklace weighing 49 tolas, approx, from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

According to the details, the customs staff posted at the international arrival intercepted a passenger coming from Dubai on suspicion, and diverted him to a scanner for scanning his baggage, which led to the recovery of a gold-necklace weighted 49 tolas, approx.

Meanwhile, customs spokesman S M Irfan Ali said that the market value of recovered gold is estimated to be Rs. 11.47 million and legal proceedings have been initiated accordingly.

