Model bazaars and Ramazan bazaars: Poultry products at subsidized rates

LAHORE: Pakistan Poultry Association (Northern Zone) announced here on Tuesday to provide poultry products at subsidized rates at all model bazaars and Ramazan bazaars to be setup in the Punjab province.

The sale of subsidized chicken and eggs will start from 29th Shaban till 27th of Ramadan. PPA will provide subsidy of Rs. 15 per kg on chicken and Rs 6 on per dozens of eggs throughout the province, as compared to the open market. Subsidized Chicken meat and eggs will be provided in all established Ramazan Bazars & Model Bazars of Punjab.

Ch Nusrat Tahir, Vice Chairman PPA (Northern Zone) in a statement said that besides provincial government agencies the PPA’s own monitoring teams would continuously visit these special markets to check the true implementation of PPA and Punjab government agreement, under which the Association is supplying stock of chicken and eggs at subsidized rates.

