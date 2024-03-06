WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 5, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-Mar-24 1-Mar-24 29-Feb-24 28-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104567 0.104715 0.104705 0.104724 Euro 0.816474 0.815062 0.815478 0.814835 Japanese yen 0.005018 0.005012 0.0050017 0.0050111 U.K. pound 0.954422 0.953042 0.95291 0.954046 U.S. dollar 0.752788 0.75378 0.753259 0.753918 Algerian dinar 0.005604 0.005602 0.0056039 0.0056052 Australian dollar 0.490818 0.490711 0.49105 0.491479 Botswana pula 0.054728 0.054724 0.0546113 0.0548098 Brazilian real 0.152002 0.151175 0.15215 Brunei dollar 0.560027 0.560265 0.56021 0.560367 Canadian dollar 0.555721 0.555091 0.555413 Chilean peso 0.000779 0.000777 0.0007685 0.0007658 Czech koruna 0.032202 0.032174 0.0321535 0.032161 Danish krone 0.109536 0.109342 0.109401 0.109316 Indian rupee 0.009081 0.009096 0.0090837 0.0090926 Israeli New Shekel 0.21057 0.211439 0.210173 0.208899 Korean won 0.000564 0.0005647 0.0005663 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44849 2.45002 2.45216 Malaysian ringgit 0.159202 0.159076 0.158148 0.158353 Mauritian rupee 0.016346 0.016328 0.016402 0.0163799 Mexican peso 0.044284 0.044145 0.0440986 New Zealand dollar 0.45969 0.458864 0.458848 0.463245 Norwegian krone 0.071417 0.071228 0.0709604 0.071056 Omani rial 1.95906 Peruvian sol 0.200048 0.19938 0.198923 Philippine peso 0.013431 0.013419 0.0134063 0.0134362 Polish zloty 0.189048 0.188813 0.189247 0.188848 Qatari riyal 0.20681 0.20712 Russian ruble 0.00824 0.008253 0.0082919 0.0082064 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200743 0.200869 0.201045 Singapore dollar 0.560027 0.560265 0.56021 0.560367 South African rand 0.039565 0.039202 0.0392006 0.0392797 Swedish krona 0.072624 0.072807 0.0727133 0.072805 Swiss franc 0.851859 0.851729 0.855879 0.856725 Thai baht 0.021019 0.02099 0.0209681 0.0209573 Trinidadian dollar 0.111814 0.111927 0.111746 U.A.E. dirham 0.20498 0.205108 0.205287 Uruguayan peso 0.019364 0.0192911 0.0192675 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024