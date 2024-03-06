WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Mar 5, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 4-Mar-24 1-Mar-24 29-Feb-24 28-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104567 0.104715 0.104705 0.104724
Euro 0.816474 0.815062 0.815478 0.814835
Japanese yen 0.005018 0.005012 0.0050017 0.0050111
U.K. pound 0.954422 0.953042 0.95291 0.954046
U.S. dollar 0.752788 0.75378 0.753259 0.753918
Algerian dinar 0.005604 0.005602 0.0056039 0.0056052
Australian dollar 0.490818 0.490711 0.49105 0.491479
Botswana pula 0.054728 0.054724 0.0546113 0.0548098
Brazilian real 0.152002 0.151175 0.15215
Brunei dollar 0.560027 0.560265 0.56021 0.560367
Canadian dollar 0.555721 0.555091 0.555413
Chilean peso 0.000779 0.000777 0.0007685 0.0007658
Czech koruna 0.032202 0.032174 0.0321535 0.032161
Danish krone 0.109536 0.109342 0.109401 0.109316
Indian rupee 0.009081 0.009096 0.0090837 0.0090926
Israeli New Shekel 0.21057 0.211439 0.210173 0.208899
Korean won 0.000564 0.0005647 0.0005663
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44849 2.45002 2.45216
Malaysian ringgit 0.159202 0.159076 0.158148 0.158353
Mauritian rupee 0.016346 0.016328 0.016402 0.0163799
Mexican peso 0.044284 0.044145 0.0440986
New Zealand dollar 0.45969 0.458864 0.458848 0.463245
Norwegian krone 0.071417 0.071228 0.0709604 0.071056
Omani rial 1.95906
Peruvian sol 0.200048 0.19938 0.198923
Philippine peso 0.013431 0.013419 0.0134063 0.0134362
Polish zloty 0.189048 0.188813 0.189247 0.188848
Qatari riyal 0.20681 0.20712
Russian ruble 0.00824 0.008253 0.0082919 0.0082064
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200743 0.200869 0.201045
Singapore dollar 0.560027 0.560265 0.56021 0.560367
South African rand 0.039565 0.039202 0.0392006 0.0392797
Swedish krona 0.072624 0.072807 0.0727133 0.072805
Swiss franc 0.851859 0.851729 0.855879 0.856725
Thai baht 0.021019 0.02099 0.0209681 0.0209573
Trinidadian dollar 0.111814 0.111927 0.111746
U.A.E. dirham 0.20498 0.205108 0.205287
Uruguayan peso 0.019364 0.0192911 0.0192675
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments