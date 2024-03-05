Macron ‘cowards’ comments not helpful for Ukraine: German minister

STOCKHOLM: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for Ukraine’s allies “not to be cowards” is not helping to solve Ukraine’s woes.

“We don’t need really, from my perspective at least, discussions about boots on the ground or having more courage or less courage,” Pistorius told reporters during a press conference with his Swedish counterpart Pal Jonson.

“This is something which does not really help solve the issues we have when it comes to helping Ukraine,” he added.

On Tuesday, the French President said Europe was approaching a moment “in which it will be necessary not to be cowards.”

Polish PM says war in Ukraine fight ‘between good and evil’

While on a visit to the Czech Republic, Macron added that he “fully stood behind” controversial remarks made last week not ruling out sending Western troops to Ukraine, which sent a shockwave around Europe.

Most of Macron’s European allies said they would not send troops to Ukraine after his comments on February 26. French officials also insisted any such forces could be sent to back operations such as de-mining rather than fighting Russian forces.

Sweden’s defence minister meanwhile said it was important to maintain “unity” when it came to supporting Ukraine.

During Pistorius visit to the Nordic country, Germany and Sweden signed a letter of intent to strengthen military cooperation.